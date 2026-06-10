WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/5/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.089 million viewers and earned a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This figure represents a decrease of 0.64% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.096 million, but reflects an increase of 4.35% from the prior week’s rating of 0.23 in the same demographic. The current rating in the 18-49 demographic has dropped from 0.29 two weeks ago, while the total audience size is the lowest since the February 13 episode on SYFY, which drew 1.042 million viewers due to the Olympics.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.296 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.240 million. For comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.443 and an average of 1.508 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker battling one another in a King of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.