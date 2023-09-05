WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/1/2023

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been rated.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.443 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.647 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.65 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.78 rating a week ago. While ratings were down, the show still did well, especially considering how well it did the previous week.

Last week’s episode had the highest ratings since the Christmas Day 2020 episode, which was heavily promoted by the NFL as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

There were appearances by John Cena and Jimmy Uso, as well as matches between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

Last year, the show drew 2.077 million viewers with a 0.49 18-49 demo rating.