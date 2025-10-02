WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/26/2025

Programming Insider reports that Friday night’s post-WWE WrestlePalooza episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.238 million viewers and a rating of 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 7.75% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.342 million viewers and 5.41% from last week’s rating of 0.37 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode was headlined by WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title against Jade Cargill and “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match.