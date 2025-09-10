WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/5/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s post-WWE Clash in Paris episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.585 million viewers and a rating of 0.51 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 38.19% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.147 million viewers and 82.14% from last week’s rating of 0.28 in the same key demographic.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring The Vision’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, “The Best In The World” CM Punk and AJ Lee.