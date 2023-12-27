WWE Stable Breaks Up

WWE officials have decided to take three stars in a different direction, and their stable will broken up on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

In a backstage segment, Josh Briggs told Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley that he didn’t want them at ringside for his match with Noam Dar because he wanted to ride solo. However, the Heritage Cup holder was accompanied by Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, and Oro Mensah, who caused plenty of distraction from ringside.

As a result, Briggs was disqualified from the fight. Jensen told Briggs this week that he wanted to be a singles star. He stated that he would always love him, and Briggs agreed that it was time for them to go their separate ways.

Jensen held their group pose as Henley and Briggs walked away. WWE set up Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton for next week’s New Year’s Evil episode on this same show, with the stipulation that if Henley wins, Stratton will become her ‘Ranch Hand’ for the day. If Stratton goes over, Henley takes over as her’servant’ for the day.

In July 2021, the faction debuted on the NXT 2.0 premiere episode.