WWE Star Discussed To Be An Additional Member For Bobby Lashley-Street Profits Faction

On an episode of WWE SmackDown earlier this month, it was hinted that the faction consisting of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits would be getting a new member soon, and one unused star could fill that role.

Backstage, the group spoke with Logan Paul about what would happen at Crown Jewel in his match with Rey Mysterio, a match in which Paul went over to win the US Title. B-Fab praised Lashley and The Street Profits’ recent work before asking if she could speak with him privately.

WWE has been booking the faction heavily on television in recent weeks. In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that there have been discussions about Odyssey Jones joining the group.

“He was discussed for that Lashley-Street Profits stable. I think that had even been relayed to him,” Sapp stated.

Jones was promoted from NXT to the main roster as a Raw brand member for this year’s Draft. He has yet to make his main roster debut and last wrestled in September for a live event in India.