WWE Star Ends Lengthy Losing Streak

While most fans are aware that not every wrestler can be seen on television every week, not everyone can be seen on a consistent basis and receive a push in which they win the majority of their matches.

Butch, aka Pete Dunne, has mostly been used as a tag team star since making his main roster debut alongside Ridge Holland and Sheamus last year. Brawling Brutus can dominate other teams or sit ringside for Sheamus’ singles matches.

Tyler Bate has joined the main roster after debuting on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where he teamed with Butch against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

Butch broke a losing streak that had been going on since he won on an episode of SmackDown several months ago. According to CageMatch.net, his most recent SmackDown victory came on the June 30th episode of SmackDown, when he defeated LA Knight and Santos Escobar in a triple threat match in London.

Prior to this recent victory, he had been scheduled to either lose or go to a no-contest finish on SmackDown. In 2023, he had a 9-22 record in television matches. That same year, he went 4-6 in singles matches on TV, while he went 4-12 in tag team or multi-man matches.