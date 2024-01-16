WWE Star Expected To Return To Television Soon

WWE will be welcoming back a star who has been absent for some time, with the return possibly happening as soon as tonight on NXT.

Cora Jade’s match against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title was cut short due to an injury she sustained while competing in the main event of an NXT live event last Friday night. Jade had returned to NXT TV last month after a four-month absence.

Jade would have most likely appeared in the NXT Women’s Championship number one contender battle royal on tonight’s episode of NXT. There have been no confirmed competitors for the match so far.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, speculated that Jakara Jackson would return to television after working house shows last weekend. Her most recent televised match took place at the Great American Bash in July. She hadn’t performed since September 23rd before returning for a house show on January 5th.

Bryan Alvarez said, “It appears, likely, Cora Jade was going to be in that women’s battle royal for the title shot.”

Dave Meltzer responded, “Oh, I’m sure she would have been.”

Alvarez stated, “Now. Most likely not, as she appears to have torn her ACL. And it appears that Jakara Jackson has been cleared and will likely be in that battle royal.”

Meltzer replied, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, she was wrestling over the weekend. She just started back from what was like a broken wrist?”

Alvarez added, “I think it was like. Yeah, a broken wrist or hand. And she was only supposed to be gone a few weeks, but she was gone a long time. Yeah. And those, sometimes, are hard to heal.”