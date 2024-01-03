WWE Star Teases Return To TV Following Lengthy Absence

Fans are buzzing about one WWE star, who appears to be making a comeback now that the new year has arrived.

It’s an exciting time for the company as it looks to build on the success of 2023, begin the road to WrestleMania 40, and build momentum ahead of the shift in its TV programs with RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

Xyon Quinn, who signed with WWE in 2018 before making his NXT television debut in August 2020, is another star who hasn’t been seen in months and is looking for a fresh start.

He did previously work as an enhancement talent on an episode of SmackDown, which he lost to Sheamus before making his NXT debut. Quinn was promoted from NXT to the main roster in the 2023 Draft.

On the May 15 episode of WWE RAW, he competed in the number one contender’s battle royale for the Intercontinental Championship, his final TV appearance and match.

Quinn teased his return to television by writing in the caption, “See you soon WWE Universe,” as seen below.