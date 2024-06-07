WWE Star Teases Reunion With NJPW Star Whose Contract Is Expiring

A WWE star has taken the time to post an interesting teaser on social media at a time when one NJPW star’s contract is about to expire.

Fightful Select previously reported that Shane Haste, also known as SLAPJACK, will become a free agent in June when his contract with NJPW expires. He joined the promotion after his WWE run. At NJPW Resurgence, Haste and his TMDK partner Mikey Nicholls were defeated by Guerrillas of Destiny’s El Phantasmo and Hikuleo for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship.

Haste is best remembered for his time with WWE as a member of Retribution. Dijak, also known as T-Bar, and Mia Yim are the only remaining members of the Retribution group in WWE. Haste, Mercedes Martinez, Mason Madden, and Mustafa Ali have left the company.

Haste was a member of another faction in NJPW, TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel), with Bronson Reed, who teased a possible reunion: