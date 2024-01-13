WWE Star Trains With Mandy Rose Ahead Of In-Ring Return

Mandy Rose reunited with a few WWE stars on Friday, including one who is set to return to television soon.

Rose is thriving in her post-WWE life after being released in December 2022 due to the adult content she posted on her FanTime page, which made the company uncomfortable.

Rose mentioned on her Instagram story that she was able to spend time with Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. After a workout with Morgan, they went out to dinner with Deville and their other friends.

In July, on an episode of WWE RAW, there was an angle in which Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was scheduled to wrestle Morgan, but Ripley attacked Morgan before the bout began, and they “Pillmanized” (chair-on-arm spot) Morgan’s arm.

She was recently arrested for possession of marijuana, but the felony charge has been dropped, and she is now facing a misdemeanor charge. She is expected to return to television soon, perhaps as early as this month’s Royal Rumble.