WWE Star Turned Down Good Offer From AEW

Since All Elite Wrestling’s launch in 2019, wrestlers have alternated between AEW and WWE, with big money offered to talent. It has been an exciting period in the history of the wrestling business.

Andrade has demonstrated the ability to transition from WWE to AEW and then back to WWE. Andrade requested his release from WWE in March 2021, following a successful run as the NXT Champion, where he later joined AEW.

Andrade hinted that he was dissatisfied with AEW before losing to Miro at the December AEW World End pay-per-view event. He had been expected to return to WWE, which occurred at the Royal Rumble in January.

In a response to a user on Twitter, Dave Meltzer stated that Andrade received a good offer from AEW to stay, and that AEW did not let Andrade walk without attempting to re-sign him because he wanted to return to WWE, given that his wife, Charlotte Flair, works there.

Andrade has not wrestled for WWE since the Royal Rumble, though he has appeared on television.