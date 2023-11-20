WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Saginaw, MI 11/19/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the DOW Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Sami Zayn def. WWE NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Match.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark in a Singles Match.

– Omos def. Akira Tozawa in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest in a Singles Match.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez in a Singles Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. Chad Gable to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) def. “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.