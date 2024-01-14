WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Las Cruces, NM 1/13/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM. Results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

* Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest

* Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shotzi defeats Iyo Sky (c) via DQ due to interference, Sky retains

* Six-Woman Tag Match: Becky Lynch, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair defeat Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, & Asuka

* AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa

* Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

MVP offers $10,000 to anyone who can knock OMOS off of his feet. Tozawa answers the challenges unsuccessfully.

* OMOS (W/MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

* Judgement Day (Dominick Mysterio & JD McDonagh) defeat The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

* WWE World Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain championship