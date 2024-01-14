WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Las Cruces, NM 1/13/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM. Results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.
* Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest
* Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shotzi defeats Iyo Sky (c) via DQ due to interference, Sky retains
* Six-Woman Tag Match: Becky Lynch, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair defeat Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, & Asuka
* AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa
* Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
MVP offers $10,000 to anyone who can knock OMOS off of his feet. Tozawa answers the challenges unsuccessfully.
* OMOS (W/MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
* Judgement Day (Dominick Mysterio & JD McDonagh) defeat The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)
* WWE World Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain championship