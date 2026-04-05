WWE Teases Major NXT Arrival

During Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Premium Live Event (PLE), a vignette showcased the imminent arrival of Kali Armstrong to the NXT brand.

The video highlighted her achievements in EVOLVE, with Armstrong emphasizing her skills. She described herself as fast, strong, dominant, and unique, concluding with her tagline, “difference maker.”

The vignette ended with the message that Armstrong is “coming soon” to NXT, although no official date for her arrival has been announced.

Armstrong is the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion, a title she held until Kendal Grey ended her reign last October. She recently participated in a Fatal 5-Way Gauntlet Eliminator in a bid for another shot at the EVOLVE Women’s Championship but was unsuccessful in her attempts. Armstrong has also appeared on NXT television and competed in dark matches, with her most recent match resulting in a victory against Nikkita Lyons.