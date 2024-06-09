WWE Teases Tag Team Breakup, SmackDown Star Turning Babyface

All WWE brands are teasing breakups, and if you’ve been following WWE long enough, you know that most tag teams split up with one member turning against the other. That appears to be what will happen with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, as they are the latest team to be teased for a split.

As seen on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Grayson Waller pushed Austin Theory into Johnny Gargano at ringside to avoid being hit by a dive over the top rope. Waller showed no remorse for sacrificing his tag partner, and he went on to beat Gargano.

There have been some subtle hints of trouble over the last few weeks, but it appears that Theory will turn heel when the split finally occurs. It’s also clear that they won’t be holding the World Tag Team Championships for much longer.

WWE has been teasing the break-up of The Judgment Day and Roman Reigns’s return to face Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.