WWE To Add New Members To Faction On SmackDown?

Chelsea Green has given fans an update on Piper Niven’s absence from WWE television.

Niven has been part of Green’s Secret Hervice faction since its debut, working as her “head of security” under the moniker Slaygent P. She was pulled from the August 29th episode of WWE SmackDown and has not appeared since, with no explanation offered for her time away.

Green took to social media on September 20th to clarify the situation, stating that Niven is currently on a “top-secret special assignment.” She went on to say that while Niven is away, she is open to reviewing “intel dossiers” for potential temporary fill-ins.

According to Green, “only those with a license to slay, investigative background of HERlock Holmes and an impeccable record of SHEcurity will be looked at” for the role.