WWE Trademarks Ring Name For Dave Finlay’s Son, Brogan Finlay

WWE has filed for another ring name trademark, this time for Dave Finlay’s son, Brogan Finlay.

Brogan signed with the company in December and traveled to Orlando, Florida to train at the Performance Center. He participated in a WWE tryout last year before signing, having wrestled for the previous two years.

He has worked for multiple promotions, including ACTION Wrestling, GCW, Black Label Pro, and Beyond. Brogan is only 21 years old. His father, a former WWE/WCW star, has worked as a WWE producer for decades.

Brogan lost his NXT in-ring debut earlier this month at a house show in Tampa, FL, to William Regal’s son, Charlie Dempsey, in a singles match. He made his in-ring TV debut on Tuesday night, losing to Shawn Spears.

WWE registered a trademark for the ring name with the US Patent and Trademark Office in the entertainment services category. Here is the description of the trademark.

"Mark For: URIAH CONNORS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."