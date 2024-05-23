WWE Tryouts Recently Take Place At The Performance Center

WWE is currently seeking new talent to train at the Performance Center. Those who show promise will be promoted to NXT, where they will begin their careers in the business with the ultimate goal of making it to Raw or SmackDown, the main roster.

WWE’s brand-building strategy has evolved several times over the years, beginning as a traditional developmental brand and progressing to signing top stars from the independent wrestling scene and other promotions such as TNA, ROH, and NJPW.

The focus then shifted to the NXT 2.0 era, in which they signed and trained athletes with no wrestling experience. They now have a well-balanced roster of experienced players, including some from college. They’ve also used more main roster players to bring young players over.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE held a tryout this week at the Performance Center, with the majority of athletes coming from outside the wrestling world.

It is still unclear who attended, but information about who participated and signed by the company will be released in the coming weeks.