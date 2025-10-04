WWE Unveils Premium Ticket Packages For John Cena’s Final Match

WWE has officially released Priority Pass ticket packages for John Cena’s final match, set to headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Offered through On Location, these premium experiences celebrate Cena’s iconic career and give fans once-in-a-lifetime access to exclusive perks, meet-and-greets, and memorabilia.
Here’s a breakdown of the main packages available:
Gold Package – Starting at $1,850 per person
- Lower or upper-level seating
- Access to an exclusive John Cena memorabilia display
- Cena-themed gifting items
- All-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring appearances by Cena and other WWE Superstars
- Dedicated priority arena entrance
- Official WWE credential and lanyard
- On-site concierge support
Champion Package – Starting at $8,500 per person
- Premium floor seating close to the action
- Photo opportunity with John Cena
- Ringside photo op
- Cena-themed gifting
- All-inclusive pre-show hospitality with Cena and Superstars
- Premium reserved seating for Six Feet Under with The Undertaker on December 12
- Memorabilia display access
- WWE credential and lanyard
- On-site support
The most exclusive versions of this package exceed $10,000 per person.
Suite by the Seat – Starting at $3,000 per person
- Premium suite ticket with in-suite all-inclusive food and beverage
- Pre-show hospitality with Cena and WWE Superstar appearances
- Cena-themed gifting
Standard tickets — separate from the Priority Pass packages — range from $250 to $3,000, with first-row ringside seats priced as high as $11,500.
Cena’s farewell bout is shaping up to be one of the biggest WWE events of the year, with WWE pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 16-time world champion’s legendary career.
ONE LAST TIME. John Cena is coming to Capital One Arena for his final match on Saturday, December 13, for Saturday Night's Main Event! Don’t miss out on your chance to witness history. Tickets on sale October 17 at 10am ET
Sign up for presale here: https://t.co/DH1wv1TC7K pic.twitter.com/T8rzhueutP
— Capital One Arena (@CapitalOneArena) September 30, 2025