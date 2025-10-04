WWE Unveils Premium Ticket Packages For John Cena’s Final Match

WWE has officially released Priority Pass ticket packages for John Cena’s final match, set to headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Offered through On Location, these premium experiences celebrate Cena’s iconic career and give fans once-in-a-lifetime access to exclusive perks, meet-and-greets, and memorabilia.

Here’s a breakdown of the main packages available:

Gold Package – Starting at $1,850 per person

Lower or upper-level seating

Access to an exclusive John Cena memorabilia display

Cena-themed gifting items

All-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring appearances by Cena and other WWE Superstars

Dedicated priority arena entrance

Official WWE credential and lanyard

On-site concierge support

Champion Package – Starting at $8,500 per person

Premium floor seating close to the action

Photo opportunity with John Cena

Ringside photo op

Cena-themed gifting

All-inclusive pre-show hospitality with Cena and Superstars

Premium reserved seating for Six Feet Under with The Undertaker on December 12

Memorabilia display access

WWE credential and lanyard

On-site support

The most exclusive versions of this package exceed $10,000 per person.

Suite by the Seat – Starting at $3,000 per person

Premium suite ticket with in-suite all-inclusive food and beverage

Pre-show hospitality with Cena and WWE Superstar appearances

Cena-themed gifting

Standard tickets — separate from the Priority Pass packages — range from $250 to $3,000, with first-row ringside seats priced as high as $11,500.

Cena’s farewell bout is shaping up to be one of the biggest WWE events of the year, with WWE pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 16-time world champion’s legendary career.