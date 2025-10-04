Update On WWE Changing NXT vs. TNA InVasion Name To Showdown

PWMania.com previously reported that the name for next week’s NXT vs. TNA special, originally announced as InVasion during last Saturday’s NXT No Mercy event, was changed to Showdown.

This decision was made due to concerns about the show’s date coinciding with the second anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel. Additionally, an article published in Israel criticized WWE for choosing that name.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the article highlighted the inappropriate timing of the name but clarified that he doesn’t believe it was intentional on WWE’s part, as he thinks they were unaware of the significance.

Meltzer noted that enough people recognized the potential issue, prompting WWE to select a new name to avoid any controversy.

The special episode will take place this Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, during the usual NXT timeslot of 8 PM ET on the CW.