Kurt Angle Biopic In Pre-Production, Script Nearing Completion

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has revealed that a feature film based on his life story is officially in pre-production. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Angle confirmed that he is collaborating with directors Ian and Eshom Nelms on the project and that the script is almost finished.

“Yeah, you know what, we are working on that movie. I have the directors Ian and Eshom Nelms, they’re brothers,” Angle said. “They were former wrestlers in high school and college. So they understand my sport. We’ve been talking to each other. We’re almost done with the script.”

Angle also shared that the project is already in a strong financial position, with investors secured. “We already got the investors. So we’re in a good position right now, but we’re gonna make sure the script’s perfected before we do anything, before we pick the cast and everything like that,” he explained. The team is taking its time with the development phase and may wait for the buzz around The Smashing Machine — a film based on the life of MMA legend and Angle’s former rival Mark Kerr — to subside before moving forward.

“The crazy thing is, ironically, Mark Kerr and I are doing a movie, and we wrestled each other for the Olympic team, and it’s just really ironic that his story’s coming out close to mine,” Angle added.

The project will chronicle Angle’s remarkable life and career, from winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics with a “broken freakin’ neck” to becoming one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time. During his storied career, Angle captured multiple world championships in WWE and TNA, establishing himself as one of the greatest all-around performers in wrestling history.

With the script nearing completion and funding secured, production on the Kurt Angle biopic could begin in the near future — potentially bringing one of the most inspirational stories in sports and wrestling to the big screen.