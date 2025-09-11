WWE Won’t Run Opposing Shows Against AEW’s Remaining 2025 PPVs

After a summer filled with head-to-head competition, WWE appears to be changing course.

According to WrestleVotes, the company has no further plans to counter-program AEW pay-per-views for the rest of 2025.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, a source with direct knowledge of WWE’s schedule explained, “According to a source with direct knowledge of WWE’s remaining 2025 schedule, there doesn’t appear to be any more counter-programming against AEW pay-per-views for the rest of the year.”

The source confirmed that none of WWE’s upcoming dates will directly oppose AEW’s three remaining pay-per-views in 2025.

The specific schedule breakdown is as follows:

October 18 (AEW WrestleDream): WWE will be in Japan for a SuperShow, but the time difference prevents any true head-to-head clash.

November 22 (AEW Full Gear): WWE currently has nothing booked that night, with Survivor Series scheduled for the following weekend.

December 27 (AEW Worlds End): WWE will run two non-televised Holiday Tour live events in Tampa and Pittsburgh. At one point, WWE considered moving John Cena’s retirement match to that date to directly compete, but those plans did not move forward.

This marks a notable shift in strategy. Throughout the summer, WWE often ran NXT premium live events on the same days as AEW shows.

The upcoming Wrestlepalooza on September 20 will still be a direct clash, as it airs the same day as AEW All Out.