WWE Working On Format Changes For Their Kickoff PLE Shows

WWE may be changing the presentation of its Kickoff shows.

WrestleMania broadcasts are typically two hours long, with the first hour featuring a panel discussing the matches on the card and the second hour featuring one or two matches. Most pre-shows last one hour, with the entire broadcast being a preview show. Years ago, when WWE was trying to get as many watch hours as possible, the Kickoff shows featured several matches.

Kickoff matches were typically added on the day of the show with undercard talent.

PWInsider reports that the company is considering changes to the format of its pre-show. They were told that fans should expect some changes this year as they look to ESPN’s College GameDay for inspiration.

They want to have “more of a live, high-energy, free-flowing discussion about the big shows that are taking place later that day and some of the big matches. They are working on some format changes.”

Since Kevin Dunn’s departure, WWE has emphasized a sports-based presentation for its product.