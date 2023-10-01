WWE Working On Major Main Roster Plans For Jade Cargill

One of the biggest news, if not the biggest news in the pro wrestling world over the past week or so is WWE officially signing former TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

F4WOnline.com reports that WWE is working on major main roster plans for Jade despite several wrestling legends and veterans suggesting that she start with the NXT brand.

Cargill initially signed with AEW in 2020, and during her time with the promotion, she has worked with several of their top stars such as Dr. Britt Baker.

She has only suffered two losses in one-on-one matches, both to current TBS Champion Kris Statlander.