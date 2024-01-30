WWE WrestleMania 40 Card Takes A “Sharp Turn” As A Result Of A Number Of Factors

WWE has had a wild week, with The Rock joining the TKO Board of Directors, a deal with Netflix for Raw in January 2025, the Vince McMahon lawsuit, and changes to the WrestleMania 40 card.

After Brock Lesnar was pulled from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, a number of changes were made, including the cancellation of the planned CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania due to Punk’s torn triceps.

Cody Rhodes is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, while Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky’s opponents will be announced soon.

WrestleVotes reports that there are several card variations on the table, and the company will consider nearly everything when developing a new card.

“Between the unfortunate injury to CM Punk, the questionable status of Seth Rollins and the pulling of Brock Lesnar, the WrestleMania card has took a sharp turn. Source said there are a number of brand new “card variations” on the table, including some superstars who were not pegged towards the top just days ago. I’m being told they will take their time to figure things out and consider “just about everything.”