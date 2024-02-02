WWE WrestleMania 40 Start Time Has Been Changed

WWE WrestleMania is always a long show, and that will not change this year, but the company is taking steps to keep the show from lasting as late into the evening as it has in previous years.

Prior to 2020’s WrestleMania 36, fans criticized the event’s increasing length over time. Beginning with Mania in 2020, the company transitioned to a two-night show, with each night lasting approximately four hours, which was widely praised by fans.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are several card variations on the table, and the company will consider nearly everything when developing a new card. A number of changes were made following Brock Lesnar’s withdrawal from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and the CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania was canceled due to Punk’s torn triceps.

Cody Rhodes is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania in April.

WrestleVotes reported today that the show has been moved up an hour, with a possible two-hour pre-show.

“Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time. The main card will now begin at 7pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania.”