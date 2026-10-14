WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Revenue Fell 46% From Last Year

WWE returned to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second consecutive year with WrestleMania 42.

According to Pollstar (via WrestleNomics), WrestleMania 42 generated $36 million in ticket sales over both nights, marking a 46% decrease in revenue compared to WrestleMania 41 from the previous year. Night 1 sold 45,215 tickets for $17,441,679, while Night 2 sold 48,158 tickets for $18,558,414. In total, 93,373 tickets were sold across both nights.

For comparison, WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium sold 113,412 tickets and earned $66 million over both nights. WrestleNomics also noted that ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 are similar to those for WrestleMania 40, held in Philadelphia. Ticket sales for this year’s event generated a lot of discussion leading up to the event, and the fact that WWE did not sell out the two-night event was even referenced in storyline by Pat McAfee.

WrestleMania 42 was initially scheduled to take place in New Orleans, but WWE moved the event back to Las Vegas. Looking ahead, WrestleMania 43 is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April 2027, marking the first time WrestleMania will take place outside of North America.