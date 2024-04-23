WWE’s Former Artist Rob Schamberger Reveals Debut AEW Piece, Rhea Ripley/Becky Lynch

– WrestleCon has announced that they will present their next live event on August 2, 2024 and August 3, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, timed for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event on 8/3. The event will take place at The Cleveland Marriot Downtown venue. For more information, visit WrestleCon.com.

– Rob Schamberger has made his first collaborative art piece for All Elite Wrestling. As noted, the longtime WWE artist and host of the digital series “WWE Canvas 2 Canvas” recently parted ways with the company. Schamberger unveiled his first AEW collaboration this week, which is a piece dedicated to the new AEW World Champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland. Check it out at ShopAEW.com.

– Rhea Ripley surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning to react to Becky Lynch capturing the WWE Women’s World Championship on this week’s Raw, which she vacated herself after defeating “The Man” at WrestleMania XL. “The forever runner-up and the interim champ,” Ripley wrote via X today.