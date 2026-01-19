WWE’s Former Sonya Deville Addresses How TNA Debut As Daria Rae Came About

Daria Rae recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture for an interview covering her recent surprise debut as a new authority figure in TNA Wrestling.

While on the popular program, the former Sonya Deville also addressed whether or not she plans to return to the ring.

The following are some of the highlights.

On how her first contact with TNA came soon after her WWE departure, but she wasn’t ready to get back into wrestling yet: “I took a much-needed break, and then as we rounded the end of the year, I just had an epiphany. I looked at my wife and I was like, ‘Babe, I think I want to go back to wrestling in some capacity.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I think you should.’ So that was kind of it. I had been talking to TNA kind of from the moment I left [WWE]. Because TNA is owned by the same company that Invicta FC the MMA company is owned by — Anthem Sports. So I had met [TNA President] Carlos [Silva] at an Invicta event. We had talked back then, and I just wasn’t ready then. And then I was. So I reached out and I was like, ‘Let’s do this.’ And it happened to be the day before they were going to announce the AMC TV deal.”

On whether or not she will ever wrestle again: “Well, I don’t know. I really like wearing suits. But if you were to ask me a year ago if you would ever see me in heels, I would have told you no. So anything can happen, I’ll leave you at that.”