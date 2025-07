According to PWInsider.com, A&E will air a new season of WWE’s Greatest Moments starting on August 10th, featuring a two-episode premiere.

The report indicated that the series, which explores the moments that shaped WWE history, debuted its first season in February and concluded in May.

Season one included topics such as the nWo, DX, celebrities of the ’80s, SmackDown: The First Decade, and The Bloodline. The first two episodes of season two will focus on SummerSlam in the 2000s, and John Cena.