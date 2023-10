It looks like one less wrestler is “#AllElite.”

Wrestle Zone is reporting that Zack Clayton’s run with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end.

Clayton has reportedly parted ways with AEW, and has officially been removed from the company’s roster page.

This lines up with Clayton’s tier-one contract, which he signed back in 2022 for one year.

Clayton had primarily been used on the now defunct AEW Dark YouTube series.