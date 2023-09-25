Zack Sabre Jr. Super Confident Heading Into Bryan Danielson Match On 10/1

Zack Sabre Jr. is overly confident heading into his dream match showdown against Bryan Danielson at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

During his post-match comments at NJPW Destruction In Kobe 2023, the TV Champion explained why “The American Dragon” has no chance of beating him on 10/1 in Seattle, WA.

“WrestleDream against the mighty dragon bollocks,” he began. “Seattle, October 1. Sleepless in Seattle? No, no, no. Submissions in Seattle. Bryan, if you’re still together in a semblance to [what] a human being should resemble, next Sunday, we put to rest who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. You reckon you’ve got the tekkies, Bryan? You’ve got the tekkies? You can’t move in a straight line without blowing your joints.”

ZSJ continued, “Bryan, there’s no way you can beat me because you’ve got no idea what I’m capable of. But I know exactly what you’re capable of. You think it’s cute, using my one of my own submissions to beat Okada? You think that’s cute, darling? The audacity to use one of my own techniques. Try that bollocks on me, darling. Try it, and you’ll find out. Very fun. You’re gonna get your f*cking head kicked in. You gonna kick my head in? You better, mate. You better. Because if you don’t kick my f*cking head in, I end your f*cking career, d*ckhead. You’ve got one week, Bryan.”