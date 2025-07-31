Zelina Vega Breaks Silence On Botched 619 That Broke Chelsea Green’s Nose

Zelina Vega has finally addressed the botched 619 that resulted in Chelsea Green suffering a legitimate broken nose during their May 24th Women’s United States Championship match. In a new interview, the WWE star revealed what caused the mishap and responded to critics who attacked her online following the incident.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Vega opened up about the move that went wrong, claiming it was the first time in her career she had ever injured an opponent. “I had never botched that move not one time until that day, and it’s because the ropes were freaking loose, okay,” she explained.

She continued, “The middle rope—whenever the middle rope is loose—I can’t get a good push.”

“It broke my heart into a million pieces…”

Vega was visibly emotional recounting the moment, emphasizing how much it affected her: “I had never hurt anybody in my career, not one time, not once until that moment happened. So it broke my heart into a million pieces.”

Despite Chelsea Green reportedly taking the injury in stride and even making light of the situation, Vega was hit with a wave of online criticism.

She didn’t hold back in her response to the backlash: “It was one of those things that people really came for me for, and I was just like, ‘Okay, I hope that you guys never f*ck up anything in your life, ever.’”

Vega praised Green’s professionalism, calling her a “veteran” who handled the incident with grace and humor.

