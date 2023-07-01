Exclusive: Zelina Vega Reveals Why Stephanie McMahon Is On Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling, More

The LWO’s Zelina Vega exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier about a wide range of topics including her thoughts on Money In The Bank, when she would cash in and why Stephanie McMahon would be in her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestlers.

You can check out the complete interview below:

Thoughts on the Money In The Bank match:

“It’s literally one of my favourite matches, yet it’s so anxiety driven because it’s such a crazy type of match and so different, but the good thing is, win, lose or draw, we’re the highlight of the night and I’m so excited to be apart of it.”

Being in London, England:

“It’s great. I got to hang out with a friend last night which was great. I’m actually on the hunt today as I hear my face is on a bus which I would love to see and that’s a first. I’ve never been on a bus, so that’s really cool.”

Her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling:

“I could definitely name some cos I know my brain is so jetlagged, so there’s no way I could put it exactly as I’m such a perfectionist and would really want to put it right, but I would definitely include Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, Stephanie McMahon for a number of reasons. She doesn’t get enough credit, she’s an incredible performer, and you know, what she did behind the scenes and what she did in the ring too. I looked up to her so much. There’s Alundra Blayze, I mean, there’s so many.”

Where she would look to cash-in the MITB if she wins:

“I have a few dates that I have looked at, some places that mean a lot to me, some interesting dates that were brought up on Busted Open, so definitely one of those. I think the main thing I have to do is slap the LWO logo on the briefcase.”

