Zelina Vega Talks About Her Chemistry With Various WWE Stars

Zelina Vega feels she has good chemistry with IYO SKY.

During a recent appearance on the Our Daily Show podcast, the LWO member reflected on her chemistry with Rhea Ripley and Andrade El Idolo before shifting her focus to her modern-day chemistry with the aforementioned WWE Women’s Champion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her chemistry with Rhea Ripley & Andrade El Idolo: “Rhea Ripley [is someone I match up great with in the ring]. Because that girl, oh my God. The thing is when we got to do Backlash — and I’ve heard her do this interview and it was funny to me because even she knows, she was like, the way she said it was, ‘I wanted to smile for her, but I wouldn’t do that. I saw her crying and she doesn’t do that. Zelina does not cry so she’s usually an angry little gremlin all the time so, you know, to see her emotional clearly meant a lot to her’ and I was like, man, if you even know that, I wonder how the fans think of something that happened that way, you know, how it happened at Backlash but, for her and I to get in there and just — I can read her like no other person. I can feel her movements and she doesn’t even have to do or say anything. I know what she’s doing right away. I can look in her eyes and I know what she’s going for and the only other person that that’s really happened with was Andrade (El Idolo). I knew from the second that he moved a certain way or looked a certain way, I knew what he was going for and I knew what I had to be there for and with her, it’s the same thing. It’s the yin and yang, you know? And I feel like she’s my perfect opposite.”

On her chemistry with IYO SKY: “The more I get to work with IYO (SKY), the more I’m starting to feel that way about IYO. Because I mean, my God, when I was in STARDOM in 2016, I wanted to wrestle IYO so bad because I remember watching her thinking, man, she’s so good, she’s so cool and I never got to do it when we were in STARDOM. I never got to do it so, fast forward, we actually got to have our match during the tribute show to Bray Wyatt and we both came back from that like, ‘Wow. That was really amazing’ and obviously, the gravity of it with doing it for Bray but, I also realized it in that moment, like wow, we work really well together and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.