Zilla Fatu Confirms WWE Is His Ultimate Goal, But Says He’s Not Ready Yet

Zilla Fatu, son of the late WWE Superstar Umaga and the newest member of the legendary Anoa’i/Fatu wrestling dynasty, has made it clear that his ultimate dream is to join WWE.

However, he admits that the time isn’t right just yet, choosing instead to focus on developing his craft before making the leap.

As part of wrestling’s most storied family, which includes Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, and more, there’s a natural expectation that Zilla will eventually step into a WWE ring.

Since making his professional debut, he has already built a name for himself, training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and recently debuting with TNA Wrestling.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Fatu didn’t hesitate when asked if WWE is in his future plans. “Yes, that’s so obvious. Yes, I would love to.”

Despite the confidence, Fatu was brutally honest about where he is right now in his career. “No. I thought I was. No, I think I still have more time to grow. I’m still green. I still have a long way to go, man. So I think when the timing is right, and not only that, when I feel right… I’m just being patient and just waiting, just grinding, enjoying the process, enjoying the journey, and just learning as I go and always be the student in the game…”

He added, “I’m just working like WWE never had their eyes on me. I think having that mindset, I’m gonna get there. I know I’m gonna be there. I think it just takes repetition, and it takes time.”

For now, Fatu is committed to honing his skills in the indie scene, with the long-term vision of representing the Anoa’i legacy on WWE’s biggest stages.

The full interview with Zilla Fatu is available now on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet below.