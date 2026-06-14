Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, June 8th, WWE RAW was held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The show was headlined by “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “Absolute” Ricky Saints, and MFT’s Talla Tonga, who competed in a King of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.

The event also featured WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta defending his title against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Additionally, there was an in-ring segment with “The Mega Star” LA Knight, and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca defended her title against Lyra Valkyria. In another notable match, “The Man” Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day, and Chelsea Green competed in a Queen of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.

RAW included a segment featuring “The Ruler” Oba Femi alongside The Judgment Day, which consists of AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was shared, and the show was internally titled “Penta vs. Rey.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Oba Femi, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh segment.

– Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari produced the Queen Of The Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Match.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Penta vs. Rey Mysterio WWE Intercontinental Title Match.

– Chris Park (Abyss) and Jamie Noble produced the King Of The Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.