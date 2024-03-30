ACTION Wrestling Brings “DEAN~!!!” To WrestleMania Weekend

The following was sent to PWMania.com:

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ (Mar 28, 2024) – ACTION Wrestling presents DEAN~!!! on April 4th at 8pm at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. This event is co-promoted with Segunda Caida and the Death Valley Driver Review Board.

The show is a tribute to internet wrestling pioneer Dean Rassmussen who passed away last year. The main event features the final meeting between Timothy Thatcher and Daniel Makabe, two of the top technical wrestlers in the world. Also, Krule defends the Independent Wrestling World Championship against former champ WARHORSE, Dr. Cerebro faces long-time rival Gringo Loco, Demus El Demonio takes on the “King of the Dog Collar Match” Mad Dog Connelly, ROH Star Slim J faces off with Adam Priest, Matt Makowski takes on Arez, Colby Corino challenges Alex Kane for the ACTION World Championship, plus much more.

Tickets are available at ACTIONDEAN.com, and the show will be streamed live on IWTV.live.

Event Details:

ACTION Wrestling DEAN~!!!

H2O Wrestling Center

Williamstown, NJ

Doors: 7:00 pm, Belltime: 8:00 pm

Tickets: $50 Front Row Reserved/$35 General Admission standing

Tickets available at: ACTIONDean.com

For more information:

ACTION CEO: Matt Griffin ACTIONWrestlingGA@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ACTIONWrestling1

Twitter: @wrestleACTION1

Instagram: ACTIONWrestling1