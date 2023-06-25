Adam Cole Match Pulled From The Forbidden Door 2, Tony Khan Comments

Adam Cole won’t be wrestling tonight.

Despite being advertised for a showdown against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at tonight’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 premium live event, Adam Cole will not be competing due to illness.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan confirmed the news via social media.

“Due to illness, Adam Cole isn’t cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor match is canceled,” Khan wrote. “Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!”

Khan continued, “Thank you to everyone watching Forbidden Door, either here live in Toronto Scotiabank Arena or on PPV tonight!”