Adam Cole & MJF vs. Matt Menard & The Butcher Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan revealed the opponents for MJF and Adam Cole in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter and announced “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and The Butcher as the opposition for the AEW World Champion and Adam Cole.

