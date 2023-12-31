Adam Cole Revealed As The Devil At AEW Worlds End, MJF Taking Time Off

The main event of Saturday night’s 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV saw Samoa Joe defeat MJF to become the new AEW World Champion after Adam Cole didn’t hand MJF the diamond ring right away and Joe took advantage and choked the former AEW World Champion out to win the title.

Immediately following the match, Cole got in the ring, and it looked like he was giving some words of encouragement to MJF, but then the lights went out, and the Devil’s masked men showed up and teased, attacking both MJF and Cole. The lights went out again, and Cole was shown seated in a chair, and it was clear at that moment that he was the Devil. The Devil’s men then revealed themselves to be Wardlow as well as The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) and Roderick Strong. They would then attack MJF as the show went off the air.

According to Fightful Select, MJF will be taking some much-needed time off to heal from the numerous injuries he has sustained since becoming the World Champion at the end of 2022.

There is no word yet on how long the Salt of the Earth will be gone from AEW TV, but the report does mention that MJF’s AEW contract will be up in early 2024, although mainly believe that he has secretly re-signed with the company despite MJF revealing that he has not yet signed a new deal with AEW.

This could be the start of a feud between MJF and Cole for whenever Cole is healed up from his ankle injury and when MJF makes his return to television.