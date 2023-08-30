Adam Cole Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Comments

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Tuesday evening, Tony Khan took to Twitter (X) and confirmed a promo segment from Adam Cole on this week’s post-ALL IN episode.

Scheduled for tonight at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the new ROH World Tag-Team Champion as one-half of the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo with MJF will speak for the first time since his historic ALL IN main event against the AEW World Champion this past Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“After a classic All In main event vs his friend AEW World Champion MJF in front of the largest paid crowd in wrestling history,” Khan began, “Adam Cole speaks live on Dynamite.”