Tony Khan Names Steve Austin As His Dream AEW Signing

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with The Superstar Crossover about various topics, including which wrestler from any era he would choose to sign with the company if given the opportunity.

Khan said, “Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the 90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the 90s, he’s the greatest ever. He’s a great human. I love Steve Austin. He was very nice to me, haven’t seen him in a long time. He was very kind to have me on his show after the original Double or Nothing and I am one of the biggest fans of his, and I think Steve Austin’s the biggest wrestling star of all time.”

He continued, “If you could pick any era of person and just if you had Steve Austin with you throughout the 90s, even though his persona evolved from Stunning Steve to Superstar Steve to the Ringmaster to Stone Cold Steve Austin, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. If I had ever been fortunate enough to work with any iteration of Steve Austin, particularly in the 90s or early 2000s, I would count myself very fortunate. I’m very fortunate and consider myself very lucky for many reasons, but also lucky just to have met Steve Austin and had a nice chat with him. He actually was very positive about the original Double or Nothing.”

Khan added, “I did his show after the first Double or Nothing in 2019, over six years ago, and he was incredibly positive about the show and I think he’s the greatest wrestling star of all time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)