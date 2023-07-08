Adam Cole Shares His Thoughts On The AEW Fight Forever Video Game

AEW star Adam Cole discussed the video game Fight Forever during an appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast.

Cole said, “I love the accessibility. What I mean by this is the game is so fun to play. Not only that, it’s easy to learn. So me and Britt were playing Fight Forever and she doesn’t really play many video games at all. Within 30 seconds, she figured out how to play. So I love the idea of it being a game that again, that is very very easy to learn, but there is so much detail within the game that two elite-level players, no pun intended, going against each other could make for some really awesome, intricate, competitive matches. I love how accessible the game is.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful.com for the transcription)