Adam Cole Teases Special Look For Sunday’s AEW ALL IN

Expect a cool look from Adam Cole on Sunday.

The AEW performer recently appeared on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez for an interview promoting ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During the discussion, Cole promised “very special” ring gear for the show.

“All I can say is I do have a very special set of gear made specifically for this show,” Cole said. “This is a set of gear, actually, I’ve wanted to do for a very long time.”

Cole continued, “Some diehard fans of mine may know what I’m implying. Some people, again, probably don’t know. All I’ll say is I do have some very special gear planned for Wembley Stadium. I’m very excited to wear it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.