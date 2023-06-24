Adam Cole vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Added To The Forbidden Door 2

You can officially pencil in a new match for The Forbidden Door 2.

Ahead of Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 show, a big singles match was added to the scheduled lineup.

MJF made his AEW Rampage debut on Friday to announce that after talking with Tony Khan, it is now official that Adam Cole will be going one-on-one against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at The Forbidden Door 2 this Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This led to Lawlor and Royce Isaacs attacking Cole.

