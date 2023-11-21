Adam Copeland (Edge) Addresses WWE Fans Calling Him A “Traitor”

Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) commented on WWE fans labeling him a “traitor” for joining AEW during an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

“You know, it’s interesting. Just in terms of, I guess, how people have like almost a brand allegiance or a team allegiance kind of thing. For me, I knew there was gonna be some fan base in switching companies that [said], ‘Oh, he’s a traitor.’ But, man, nobody’s a traitor. We left on great terms. And for me, here’s how I Iook at it. Paul Newman did movies for Paramount. He also did movies for MGM. Did you not watch them because they were MGM, and you have this really, really, like, strong opinion about Paramount films? Like, that’s what we’re talking about here, right?

For me, I’m doing all I ever wanted to do, and I’m getting a chance to do it again after I was told I would never do it again. I get to do it with my best friend. I get to look at a whole new roster of opponents. That to me is exciting, and to be able to get as excited as I am at 50 years old, why wouldn’t I do that?”

You can check out the complete interview below: