Adam Copeland Undergoes Successful Surgery

Adam Copeland has begun his journey back to in-ring action following a significant setback.

Copeland defended his AEW TNT Title against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a violent match in which chairs, tables, barbed wire, and other weapons were used. During it, Copeland performed an elbow drop off the top of the cage, landing badly on his legs and colliding with Black, who was on a table. Copeland later announced that he had fractured his tibia and would require surgery.

He confirmed he had the surgery in an Instagram post. As seen below, Copeland, who is on crutches, stated that the surgery took 12 hours. We wish him speedy recovery.