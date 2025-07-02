Adam “Edge” Copeland Shares Emotional Message On Anniversary Of Wrestling Debut

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (f.k.a. Edge) took to social media on to mark a deeply personal milestone—33 years since his professional wrestling debut.

In a post shared via Instagram, Copeland reflected on his long and storied journey in the business, which began three decades ago in humble fashion. “On Canada Day 33 yrs ago I made my wrestling debut. In Oakland Raiders Zubaz and a pair of Converse. Nowhere to go but up,” he wrote. From those modest beginnings, Copeland’s path took him around the globe, performing in venues big and small, from “Moose Landing to Monterrey, from Bloodvein to Bucharest.”

Describing the experience as a mix of highs and lows, he called it a “long, fruitful, soul-expanding, soul-diminishing, amazing, frustrating, exhausting, exhilarating journey over 3 decades.”

The former multi-time world champion also shared his heartfelt appreciation for the fans who have supported him throughout his career. “The best part? I hear every one of you when I blast out of that entranceway and sing ‘Metalingus’ at the top of your lungs,” he said. “It’s never been lost on me what a privilege that is… It won’t last a lot longer so I’m gonna soak in every second. Thank you for coming along on this ride with me.”

Copeland has been absent from AEW television since the April 6 episode of Collision, when he was shockingly betrayed by FTR. As of now, there is no official word on when “The Rated-R Superstar” will return to the ring.

